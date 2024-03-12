MotoXpod Ep336 | Ft. Caden Dudney, Avery Long, and Caleb Wood

Tonight we have Yamaha Star Racing's Caden Dudney on to discuss signing with Star, Mini O's, and more. Rocky Mountain ATV/MC/Red Bear/Kawasaki's Caleb Wood will join to talk about winning the GNCC YXC1 title, racing Mini O's, and what's next. Then former NSA Yamaha rider Avery Long will be on the line to talk about being one of the most successful current amateurs, but struggling to find a ride for '25. As always we'll have our Yamaha Motor USA Highs and Lows, the X Brand Forum Check-In, the ETS Racing Fuels Turd's Take with Hudson Short, and all the other segments you've come to expect. Also email us at MotoxpodShow@gmail.com with your Highs and Lows, picks, or any other comments you may have. Don't forget the MotoXpod is presented by Yamaha Motor USA and Race Tech and can be heard live on Tuesday nights on the Vital MX YouTube channel.