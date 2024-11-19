MotoXpod Ep335 | Austin Forkner and Ryan Breece

Tonight we have Triumph Racing's Austin Forkner on to talk about switching teams for the first time since he was an amateur, his new program and bike, and what his expectations are for the upcoming season. Then MCR Honda's Ryan Breece joins to disucss the first two rounds of the AMA Arenacross series, working with his new team, and WSX. As always we'll have our Yamaha Motor USA Highs and Lows, the X Brand Forum Check-In, the ETS Racing Fuels Turd's Take with Hudson Short, and all the other segments you've come to expect. Also email us at MotoxpodShow@gmail.com with your Highs and Lows, picks, or any other comments you may have. Don't forget the MotoXpod Show is presented by Yamaha Motor USA and Race Tech and can be heard live on Tuesday nights on the Vital MX YouTube channel.