Motocross' News Hub | Week 46

Another week in off-road has been dominated by the PIERER Mobility Group and an influx of changes to their FIM Motocross World Championship stable. Liam Everts has moved from Red Bull KTM Factory Racing to the Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing team – with a new number to boot – and his vacant KTM 250 SX-F will be ridden by Marc-Antoine Rossi, who has transferred from Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing.

Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing has become Red Bull KTM Factory Racing De Carli and they have a new gear deal with FLY Racing. The multi-year commitment underlines the commitment that FLY Racing has to worldwide competition and comes one week after the confirmation of their partnership with Cooper Webb. There is even more happening in Europe, as Valerio Lata has been announced as Team HRC's second MX2 star.

There is domestic news this week too; Tommy Searle, Joel Rizzi and Billy Askew will race for Dirt Store Triumph in the ACU British Championship. Local wildcards have been confirmed for the FIM World Supercross Championship's Grand Prix of Australia and more! Oh, the Paris Supercross is right around the corner as well.

Remember to return to 'The Hub' on Vital MX each week to catch up on all that has happened in motocross.