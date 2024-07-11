Motocross' News Hub | Week 45

A quiet week in off-road is condensed into six minutes in what has become your one-stop shop for motocross news from around the world. Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Cooper Webb and Justin Cooper have picked up new apparel deals, ahead of the 2025 SuperMotocross World Championship, and those are detailed here. It is quite the coup for FLY Racing!

Heavyweights in the FIM Motocross World Championship pits, Team HRC and Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP, have confirmed their riders for the 2025 FIM Motocross World Championship. Tim Gajser, Ruben Fernandez and Ferruccio Zanchi will return to red in what will be an unchanged line-up – there is another addition en route though! Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP will rely on Maxime Renaux, Jago Geerts and Calvin Vlaanderen in the premier division; Thibault Benistant, Rick Elzinga and Karlis Reisulis will represent Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2.

See, as promised, a quiet week! It was announced just after the release of this video that Mitchell Oldenburg has joined Liqui Moly Beta Racing for the 2025 SuperMotocross World Championship, so that is another finalized line-up for the new season. Stay tuned to Vital MX for all that happens in the sport over the next seven days.