Motocross' News Hub | Week 44

Motocross and supercross news from around the world bundled into a seven-minute package. 'The Hub' compiles all of the news from the week that was, no matter the continent, in an attempt to ensure that you remain informed. Not everyone has the time to keep up with the SuperMotocross World Championship and FIM Motocross World Championship, so this should help to overcome that problem.

The quartet that Triumph Factory Racing will take into the 2025 SuperMotocross World Championship has taken the industry by storm this week – Austin Forkner, Jordon Smith and Stilez Robertson will sit next to Jalek Swoll and form a larger team (both literally and in stature). Alberto Forato has joined Honda SR Motoblouz Motul, in place of Valentin Guillod, and Levi Townley is heading to EMX125 with MJC Yamaha Official EMX125. There are a lot of deals to keep on top of.

There are other notes of point too, like the launch of 'Motocross The Game' and Dean Wilson's commitment to the 2025 British Arenacross and AX World Tour. If the content inside of 'The Hub' has whet your appetite then visit Vital MX for in-depth information.