Monster Energy Triumph Racing Unveils MX2 Riders

Monster Energy Triumph Racing has unveiled its two MX2 riders for their inaugural MXGP season. The #11 of Mikkel Haarup will be joined by the #8 of Camden McLellan.

Credit: Triumph
