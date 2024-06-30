PostRace

Max Anstie has completed his debut with the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing squad and, despite a chaotic day, he leaves unscathed with valuable lessons learned. Anstie had his fastest time deleted in the timed qualification portion of the program, then withdrew from moto one with a bike problem on lap one. Eventually, he completed moto two with no problems after a poor start that was prompted by a terrible gate pick. DNF-9 scores put him in 13th position in the 250MX overall classification at the fifth round of the Pro Motocross: he jumped to 23rd in the championship standings with just one point-scoring moto.

All of the issues actually aided Anstie in achieving his goal: learning what could go wrong ahead of a title attack in the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship playoff races. Ironically, Anstie lost a spot in the 250SMX standings despite the fact that he actually competed in an event for the first time since the 2024 Monster Energy Supercross finale in Salt Lake City. Realistically, he has a position to climb to 11th before the first playoff in Charlotte on September 07. Here, Anstie discusses all that happened in Southwick and looks ahead to the improvements that must be made at RedBud. The sixth fixture of 2024 Pro Motocross will, of course, be run this coming weekend.