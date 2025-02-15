Max Anstie On Red Flag, Bobby Regan Aftermath | Interview

PostRace

Detroit's round of 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross will live on forever; controversy and debate has filled the internet in the wake of the 250SX East main event. Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Max Anstie was at the heart of that drama and, unfortunately, ended up as the loser when it was all said and done. Here, in an honest and candid discussion, Anstie reflects on what occurred and what he could have done differently. The interview that he delivered on the television broadcast, where he reflected on words from Bobby Regan, is tackled at length too, as well as the aftermath or lack thereof.

Max Anstie leads the 250SX East championship standings by nine points over Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki's Levi Kitchen, who won the Detroit main event after capitalizing on the staggered restart. Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing's RJ Hampshire joined the duo on the podium.

The red flag that prompted such drama was caused by a wayward Cameron McAdoo, also of Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki, as he fell hard in the whoops and suffered a nasty cut to the face. Besides stitches in his cheek, it seems that he has been cleared of serious injury.