Max Anstie | Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing - RAW

Max Anstie is making his second debut for the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team this weekend at the Southwick National, round five of the 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Anstie first raced for Yamaha Star Racing back in 2010, before heading off to Europe for MX2 in 2011. Joining the series mid-season, what kind of performance could Max Anstie put in? Well, check out this RAW video to get an idea of the speed that he's bringing to his first 250 National since 2010.