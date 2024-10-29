Marvin Musquin on His First GNCC and Retirement

We caught up with Marvin Musquin at the final round of the '24 GNCC series at Ironman where he talked about the '25 KTM 350 XC-F, racing his first GNCC, retirement, and more.

Credit: Vital MX
Related:
Marvin Musquin
GNCC Racing
Ironman GNCC
Tom Vialle
0 comments