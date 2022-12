Marvin Musquin, Cooper Webb, Aaron Plessinger, Tom Vialle and Max Vohland | RAW KTM Intro

Marvin Musquin, Cooper Webb, Aaron Plessinger, Tom Vialle and Max Vohland | RAW KTM Intro Vital MX Play Again

Check out a raw testing day from the entire Red bull KTM Factory Racing team at their private test track in Murrieta, California. Including 450 riders Marvin Musquin, Cooper Webb and Aaron Plessinger...along with 250 riders Tom Vialle and Max Vohland. Enjoy.