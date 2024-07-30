Marchbanks' Return to PC Kawasaki Starts Early Marchbanks' Return to PC Kawasaki Starts Early Vital MX Play Again Garrett Marchbanks discusses his '24 season, being released from the Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha team, his history with Mitch Payton, his 2025 deal with Pro Circuit Kawasaki, and them allowing him to start his contract early. Credit: Vital MX Related: Garrett Marchbanks Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki Mitch Payton Muc-Off/FXR/Club MX Yamaha Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter Darksidemx3 7/30/2024 10:37am Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter Related 0 comments Sort: Newest FirstOldest FirstPopular To post, please join, log in or connect to Vital using your Facebook profile Login with Facebook.