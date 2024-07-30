Marchbanks' Return to PC Kawasaki Starts Early

Garrett Marchbanks discusses his '24 season, being released from the Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha team, his history with Mitch Payton, his 2025 deal with Pro Circuit Kawasaki, and them allowing him to start his contract early.

Credit: Vital MX
