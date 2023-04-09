Making History | Yusaku Yoshimura Making History | Yusaku Yoshimura Vital MX Play Again We had the opportunity to sit down with Yusaku Yoshimura to talk about the history of Yoshimura R&D of America and discuss what its like to be a vital part of team Honda HRC as they take home 5/5 championships in 2023. Credit: Dylan Kelley Related: Yoshimura Insta Hub Team Honda HRC Hunter Lawrence Jett Lawrence Chase Sexton Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter ML512 9/4/2023 8:49am Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter Related 0 comments Sort: Newest FirstOldest FirstPopular To post, please join, log in or connect to Vital using your Facebook profile Login with Facebook.