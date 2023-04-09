Making History | Yusaku Yoshimura

We had the opportunity to sit down with Yusaku Yoshimura to talk about the history of Yoshimura R&D of America and discuss what its like to be a vital part of team Honda HRC as they take home 5/5 championships in 2023.

Credit: Dylan Kelley
