Levi Kitchen on Denver | Vital MX Interview Levi Kitchen on Denver | Vital MX Interview Vital MX Play Again PostRace Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Levi Kitchen regained the red plate at the penultimate round of 2024 Monster Energy Supercross, despite a wardrobe malfunction. Here, he recaps his Denver experience. Credit: Lewis Phillips Related: 2024 Monster Energy Supercross Levi Kitchen Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter SeanOgden 5/5/2024 10:24am Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter Related 0 comments Sort: Newest FirstOldest FirstPopular To post, please join, log in or connect to Vital using your Facebook profile Login with Facebook.