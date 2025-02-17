This is Lawrence | Detroit 2025 1

No Lawrences? No problem, the vlog continues! This week, we've got a Jett health update and a video full of racing action, plus it features some racing friends of the Lawrences. Go Tom, go.

Credit: Tom Journet
