"Our team operates like a family." Such a cliché has existed in the supercross and motocross space for as long as one could possibly remember, but it rings especially true at Honda HRC. The 450SX 'red' wing is an all-Lawrence affair and that must pose unique challenges to a team manager. How does one adapt the management style to account for the fact that blood is so much thicker than water? Lewis Phillips analyzes this with the Honda HRC team manager, Lars Lindstrom, at their recent press event.