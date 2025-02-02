Lars Lindstrom on Jett Lawrence | Vital MX Interview

PostRace

Round four of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross series brought a major shake-up in the 450SX championship. Fans watched as Jett Lawrence dabbed his leg in the second corner, forcing him to pull off the track while clutching his leg. We spoke with Honda HRC Progressive team manager Lars Lindstrom for an update on Lawrence’s condition after his evaluation at the Alpinestars medical unit. Here’s what he had to say.