Ken Roczen on San Diego | Vital MX Interview

PostRace

Progressive Insurance/Ecstar Suzuki's Ken Roczen followed up his podium performance from A1 with a fourth in San Diego. We catch up with the German on few different topics post race.

Scroll down for the written transcript of this interview.



Michael Lindsay—Vital MX: You got fifth tonight, and when I talked to you last week after second place, you said it was one of the few times you would be happy with second. Getting fifth probably isn't the same story, so run me through your race.

Ken Roczen: My race overall was really good, and I was happy with it. There are always things you want to work on and get better at. I'm staying in California this week to work on a couple of little things, but we are in such a good spot right now. It was fun battling with Cooper (Webb), but I just couldn't make the pass stick. I tried hard, and once I got behind Cooper, I was a tiny bit faster. I would have loved to see where it would have gone if I had made the pass stick. He's really hard to pass and we had a really good race. Obviously, the other guys were a notch better, but I'm happy with a fourth. I tried everything I could, so if that's a fourth place, so be it.

Vital MX: What do you want to focus on this week while you're testing in California?

Ken: A little bit of suspension stuff and tinkering with a few things. I have a great base right now. We're just going to play around a little bit.

Vital MX: I spoke to Mark (Johnson with REP Suspension) last week because I noticed him playing around with the cap and knew they were running some sort of air pressure. Why do you choose to run a bit of air pressure assist to a spring fork? Where is it beneficial?

Ken: I use the air for more of a balance thing. The more air, the stiffer it gets. For me, an extra psi or two makes a significant difference in the bike's stance. I usually keep it the same.

Vital MX: When I hear Eli (Tomac), Coop (Cooper Webb), and yourself talk about the younger guys like Chase (Sexton) and Jett (Lawrence) coming up and trying to improve each year. Outside of what we see with technique, what do you think has changed with Supercross in the last few years?

Ken: That's a hard question because as you get older, things just change. We all want to win, but the way you look at things at age 25 or younger is way different than in your thirties. We all want it bad, as you can see from Eli. He's really up there. As the years go on, certain things change that might not be the case for people who haven't been in the sport for as long. It changes your mindset. The level has been really high since Jett came up. He was the guy to look at as a teenager because he was doing things on the bike that were really cool. The next generation comes in which means we are getting a little outdated.

Vital MX: You don't think that far ahead when you were 18 or 19 and first coming to the U.S. When you see someone like Eli who is a couple of years out from you, reinventing himself, does it give you confidence that, "I can do the same. I can continue to improve."

Ken: 100%. If you don't improve your game the gap will be that much bigger. There will always be races where things flip-flop around. Sometimes, you get hero rides throughout the season. I think Chase did a phenomenal job after going down and coming back. It makes me want to be better and faster. I need a bit of speed, and I feel Eli is on a high while Chase is really good. I feel I'm getting there, but it makes me want to raise my game.

Vital MX: From a fan standpoint this is starting out as an amazing season on paper. It looks like you all have a fire inside you.

Ken: The fans watch it, and it's exciting. There are so many good guys, and it's also fun for a rider. If you zoom out, we're all fans of the sport. It's tight right now. It's still early; everything can space out, and things can happen.

Vital MX: Do you still go home, sit on the couch on Sunday and rewatch?

Ken: I try to find a balance. I allow myself to do it some. Whether you like it or not, you should probably watch it again. You see it differently from the outside and will learn from it.