Ken Roczen Dissects Paris | Vital MX Interview

Has Ken Roczen ever experienced such a chaotic weekend of competition? '94' was erratic across the six motos and crashed more than ever – there was a couple of falls in the final race alone. That is not to say that his trademark raw pace eluded him, however, as he was fascinatingly quick at points. There was just so much to unpack and the man himself was equally bemused. Hear from him in this exclusive chat, which is presented by DeCal Works. A transcript of this exciting chat will be available shortly.