Ken Roczen on Abu Dhabi | Vital MX Interview

PostRace

Ken Roczen underlined his class at round two of the 2023 FIM World Supercross Championship, as he defied the odds to battle for the victory from the second row. Here, he reflects on a controversial night of racing.

Credit: Lewis Phillips
Related:
Ken Roczen
FIM World Supercross Championship
Abu Dhabi
0 comments