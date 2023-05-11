Ken Roczen on Abu Dhabi | Vital MX Interview Ken Roczen on Abu Dhabi | Vital MX Interview Vital MX Play Again PostRace Ken Roczen underlined his class at round two of the 2023 FIM World Supercross Championship, as he defied the odds to battle for the victory from the second row. Here, he reflects on a controversial night of racing. Credit: Lewis Phillips Related: Ken Roczen FIM World Supercross Championship Abu Dhabi Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter LewisPhillips 11/5/2023 6:15am Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter Related 0 comments Sort: Newest FirstOldest FirstPopular To post, please join, log in or connect to Vital using your Facebook profile Login with Facebook.