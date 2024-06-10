Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing's Kay de Wolf capped off an incredible season in the FIM Motocross World Championship, in which he won the MX2 title, by storming to the top of the MX2 individual classification at the 2024 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations. '74' was fast and flashy in what was a ride that had most pundits talking.

De Wolf discussed it all in this post-race interview with Lewis Phillips, as well as the fact that he will be heading to Southern California shortly to determine whether or not he is capable of making a run at success in Monster Energy Supercross. There is a lot to unpack here!