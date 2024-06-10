Kay de Wolf on 2024 MXoN | Vital MX Interview 2

Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing's Kay de Wolf capped off an incredible season in the FIM Motocross World Championship, in which he won the MX2 title, by storming to the top of the MX2 individual classification at the 2024 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations. '74' was fast and flashy in what was a ride that had most pundits talking.

De Wolf discussed it all in this post-race interview with Lewis Phillips, as well as the fact that he will be heading to Southern California shortly to determine whether or not he is capable of making a run at success in Monster Energy Supercross. There is a lot to unpack here!

Credit: Lewis Phillips
Related:
Kay de Wolf
2024 Motocross of Nations
Jesussaves
6 hours ago

I believe Kay de Wolf can transition to SX and be a champion. He has some great skills and scrubbing ability. SX will truly be a world championship with the Exodus out of MXGP top young talent looking to have a try at SX.

