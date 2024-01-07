Justin Barcia on Southwick | Vital MX Interview

Justin Barcia of the Troy Lee Designs Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing squad has had a turbulent time of it in 2024. Set-up issues caused him to have a troublesome time in Monster Energy Supercross and then, much to his dismay, a couple of knee injuries have hindered him in Pro Motocross. The injuries have caused such a headache that he will miss the next three rounds to allow them to heal. All is explained in this interview from Southwick.