Justin Barcia on Seattle | Vital MX Interview Justin Barcia on Seattle | Vital MX Interview Vital MX Play Again PostRace Justin Barcia is arguably having the best season of his career with the Red Bull Troy Lee Designs GASGAS Factory Racing team! Another podium in Seattle was great, but it could have been a win. '51' discusses that in this Vital MX interview. Credit: Lewis Phillips Related: 2023 Monster Energy Supercross Justin Barcia Seattle Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter LewisPhillips 3/26/2023 9:09am Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter Related 0 comments Sort: Newest FirstOldest FirstPopular To post, please join, log in or connect to Vital using your Facebook profile Login with Facebook.