Justin Barcia on Seattle | Vital MX Interview

PostRace

Justin Barcia is arguably having the best season of his career with the Red Bull Troy Lee Designs GASGAS Factory Racing team! Another podium in Seattle was great, but it could have been a win. '51' discusses that in this Vital MX interview.

Credit: Lewis Phillips
Related:
2023 Monster Energy Supercross
Justin Barcia
Seattle
0 comments