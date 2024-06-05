Justin Barcia on Denver | Vital MX Interview Justin Barcia on Denver | Vital MX Interview Vital MX Play Again PostRace Justin Barcia continued his march towards the front with a fine fourth in Denver, round 16 of the 2024 Monster Energy Supercross series. Here, he talks about how he has clawed his way back into the limelight. Credit: Michael Lindsay Related: Justin Barcia 2024 Monster Energy Supercross Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter SeanOgden 5/6/2024 8:42am Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter Related 0 comments Sort: Newest FirstOldest FirstPopular To post, please join, log in or connect to Vital using your Facebook profile Login with Facebook.