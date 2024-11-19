Jorge Prado x Fox | Dream On

Born in Galicia, Spain, Jorge Prado began riding at the age of 3 and at 6-years-old, he balanced competing in Motocross and Trials competitions. In 2011, he captured his first title, 65cc FIM Junior Motocross World Champion and European Motocross Champion, becoming the youngest World Champion ever. That moment sparked a dream-come-true career with a European Junior Championship that soon led to becoming the best in the world with double MX2 World Championships and soon after, back-to-back Championships in MXGP.

So, now what? What do you do and where do you go when there is nothing else to win? You dream bigger.