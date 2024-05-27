Joey Savatgy on Fox Raceway | Vital MX Interview

Triumph Racing’s Joey Savatgy was impressive in his return to 250MX, although the results do not quite tell the full story. Here, he reflects on a difficult day at Fox Raceway and how to be better moving forward.
We’re conducting a survey and would appreciate your input. Your answers will help Vital and the MX industry better understand what riders like you want. Survey results will be used to recognize top brands. Make your voice heard!
Five lucky people will be selected at random to win a Vital MX t-shirt.