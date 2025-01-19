Jett Lawrence Talks San Diego | Vital MX Interview

PostRace

Honda HRC's Jett Lawrence rebounded in a massive way at round two of 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross, San Diego, as he stormed to second place and engaged in a thrilling battle with Eli Tomac. Here, in a candid post-race interview with Vital MX's Lewis Phillips, Lawrence recounts his toe-to-toe duel, improvements made to the bike set-up and so much more. This is an unusually candid discussion with the reigning 450SX champion!

Lawrence, who has recorded 12-2 scores thus far, is now 10 points down in the title chase.