Jett Lawrence on Paris | Vital MX Interview

Jett Lawrence epitomized excellence on French soil – he stormed to a clear win in Paris' La Défense Arena and strengthened his run towards 2024 Monster Energy Supercross. Lawrence's weekend in Europe was not without its drama, as he had run ins with his brother and suffered from mediocre starts on the second day of competition. All of those topics, as well as a handful of others, are tackled in this Vital MX interview, which is presented by DeCal Works. The interview will be transcribed in due course.