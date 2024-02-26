Jett Lawrence on Arlington | Vital MX Interview Jett Lawrence on Arlington | Vital MX Interview Vital MX Play Again PostRace It was all going so right for Jett Lawrence. Until it wasn't, that is, as two crashes robbed him of a podium finish inside of AT&T Stadium. Here, he discusses the highs and lows. Credit: Lewis Phillips Related: 2024 Monster Energy Supercross Jett Lawrence Arlington Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter LewisPhillips 2/26/2024 12:26pm Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter Related 0 comments Sort: Newest FirstOldest FirstPopular To post, please join, log in or connect to Vital using your Facebook profile Login with Facebook.