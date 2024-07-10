PostRace

Jeffrey Herlings of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing led The Netherlands to third at the 2024 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations with 5-5 scores in his two motos. Vital MX's Lewis Phillips found him after the MXoN to discuss a hectic 48 hours of on-track action, in which he battled with Honda HRC's Jett Lawrence for a brief period and reunited with an old foe in the form of Ken Roczen. All of that's discussed in a post-race interview that was first posted in audio form.

The 2024 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations was won by Team Australia, who ended three points clear of Team USA in the classification. The Netherlands, who were a point clear as the last moto beckoned, was a victim of circumstance, as Glenn Coldenhoff ran into a downed rider on the first lap of the final stint and recovered to 15th. The result counted – it was the 18th that Coldenhoff scored in moto two that was dropped.