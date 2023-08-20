Jason Anderson on Budds Creek | Vital MX Interview

Jason Anderson of the Monster Energy Kawasaki team has had a rather wayward time of it in 2023, but his return to Pro Motocross has featured some success. A podium at Budds Creek was a good step forward as SuperMotocross beckons.

Credit: Jamie Guida
