James Stewart on Almost Starting His Own Team in 2018

James Stewart talks about how close he came to starting his own team in 2018, including staff, picking a manufacturer, and more.

Credit: Bubba's World

Related: Bubba's World James Stewart ML512 12/5/2022 6:44pm