Inside Chase Sexton's 2023 Honda HRC CRF450RWE | Vital MX Pit Bits 2

Check out our in-depth look at Chase Sexton's 2023 Honda HRC CRF450R "Works Edition". His 2023 race machine has a host of changes and improvements that one would not expect.

For Chase's comments on the frame modifications to the bike, check out this interview.

For more in-depth photos of some of the parts we talk about in this video and written descriptions, check out this edition of Pit Bits.

Credit: Dylan Kelley / Michael Lindsay
Related:
Vital MX Pit Bits
Chase Sexton
Team Honda HRC
2023 Monster Energy Supercross
Insta Hub
2 comments

View replies to: Inside Chase Sexton's 2023 Honda HRC CRF450RWE | Vital MX Pit Bits

A8B1F7FD-7282-49BD-B277-6ADFA5DF42C4
wadam1313
28 seconds ago

Great insight as always Michael! Love these deep dive videos! Keep up the great work! 👍