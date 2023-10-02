Inside Chase Sexton's 2023 Honda HRC CRF450RWE | Vital MX Pit Bits
Check out our in-depth look at Chase Sexton's 2023 Honda HRC CRF450R "Works Edition". His 2023 race machine has a host of changes and improvements that one would not expect.
For Chase's comments on the frame modifications to the bike, check out this interview.
For more in-depth photos of some of the parts we talk about in this video and written descriptions, check out this edition of Pit Bits.
Credit:
Dylan Kelley / Michael Lindsay
