"I'm looking to do a few Supercross rounds on the 450" | Jett Lawrence on 2023

Team Honda HRC's Jett Lawrence talks to us about his off-season in 2022, playing pool, testing the 450, the things he's had to change to adapt with setup and riding style, and when we will see him race the 450 first in 2023.

Credit: Michael Lindsay
