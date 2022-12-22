"I'm looking to do a few Supercross rounds on the 450" | Jett Lawrence on 2023 2

Team Honda HRC's Jett Lawrence talks to us about his off-season in 2022, playing pool, testing the 450, the things he's had to change to adapt with setup and riding style, and when we will see him race the 450 first in 2023.

Credit: Michael Lindsay
Related:
Team Honda HRC
Jett Lawrence

Related

2 comments

View replies to: "I'm looking to do a few Supercross rounds on the 450" | Jett Lawrence on 2023

c50_120203118_10220711041863733_7335616706762951398_o_Copy_1601123944.jpg
kNewc
1 minute ago

Told my wife "Hey babe, what's the first thing that you think of when you see this pic?" and she goes "...nice dick outline" lmao

c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg
-MAVERICK-
3 hours ago

Lars said they'll most likely scrap the plan of him doing any 450SX next year. They'll concentrate on 250Sx and once the series goes east they'll start testing the 450 for outdoors. 

1