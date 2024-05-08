"I'd Probably Smoke Him Now' | Drew Adams from Loretta Lynn's

PostRace

Monster Energy Kawasaki's Drew Adams visits with us from the Loretta Lynn's Amateur national about his week, the Canadian nationals, who his favorite rider was, plans for the future, and more.

Credit: Vital MX
