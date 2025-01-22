"I'd Love to Do Three More Years." | Jason Anderson Interview "I'd Love to Do Three More Years." | Jason Anderson Interview Vital MX Play Again Jason Anderson sat down with us at San Diego and discussed still having the passion to ride, how much longer he wants to race, family, his career, and more. Credit: Vital MX Related: Jason Anderson Monster Energy Kawasaki Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter Darksidemx3 1/22/2025 11:32am Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter Related 0 comments Sort: Newest FirstOldest FirstPopular To post, please join, log in or connect to Vital using your Facebook profile Login with Facebook.