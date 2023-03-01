“I went to Star and they said we have a 250 deal for you. But..." | Christian Craig on 2023

“I went to Star and they said we have a 250 deal for you. But..." | Christian Craig on 2023 Vital MX Play Again Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing's Christian Craig talks about the 450 transition, steel frame transition, bike setup differences, and what contract options he had coming into 2023. Credit: Dylan Kelley