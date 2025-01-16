How Was Racing Prado at Anaheim 1? | Justin Cooper Interview How Was Racing Prado at Anaheim 1? | Justin Cooper Interview Vital MX Play Again On a recent MotoXpod Justin Cooper discussed racing Prado at A1, risk versus consistency, training at The Farm, and more. Credit: Vital MX Related: MotoXPod Justin Cooper Jorge Prado Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter Darksidemx3 1/16/2025 12:51pm Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter Related 0 comments Sort: Newest FirstOldest FirstPopular To post, please join, log in or connect to Vital using your Facebook profile Login with Facebook.