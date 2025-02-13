How Did Eli Tomac Impress Anstie on a Sight Lap? | Max Anstie Interview

On a recent MotoXpod Max Anstie discussed winning Tampa, lappers, training at The Farm, riding with Tomac, and more. The MotoXpod is live on Tuesday nights and presented by Race Tech and Yamaha Motors USA.

Credit: The MotoXpod
Related:
MotoXPod
Max Anstie
Eli Tomac
Monster Energy Supercross
0 comments