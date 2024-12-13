How Did Barcia Impress Malcolm? | Malcolm Stewart Interview

On a recent MotoXpod Malcolm Stewart discussed Paris SX, coming back from injury, Justin Barcia, the 'what if' of possibly not winning a 450 SX main event, hanging dry wall, and much more.

Credit: Vital MX
Related:
Malcolm Stewart
MotoXPod
Justin Barcia
Monster Energy Supercross
0 comments