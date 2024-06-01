Has Kitchen’s Success Made Star Yamaha Rethink Their Ways?
On the most recent episode of our MotoXpod Show, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Jordon Smith was asked if Levi Kitchen's success since leaving Star for Pro Circuit has changed the team's out look. Especially as Kitchen and even Haiden Deegan have both commented about needing to focus more on technique and less on motos. Here, Smith tells us about the changes and also answers a follow-up question about the state of secrecy in the sport against injuries and contracts.
Credit:
MotoXpod Show