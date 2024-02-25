Haiden Deegan Talks Arlington | Vital MX Interview Haiden Deegan Talks Arlington | Vital MX Interview Vital MX Play Again PostRace Haiden Deegan is finally a winner in Monster Energy Supercross! In this swift interview from Arlington, Texas, he recounts the path to that maiden triumph. Credit: Lewis Phillips Related: Haiden Deegan 2024 Monster Energy Supercross Arlington Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter SeanOgden 2/25/2024 1:03pm Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter Related 0 comments Sort: Newest FirstOldest FirstPopular To post, please join, log in or connect to Vital using your Facebook profile Login with Facebook.