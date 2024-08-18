Haiden Deegan Talks 2024 Budds Creek | Vital MX Interview Haiden Deegan Talks 2024 Budds Creek | Vital MX Interview Vital MX Play Again Haiden Deegan is the 2024 250MX champion, following round 10 of the 2024 AMA Pro Motocross series! Here, in the wake of his celebrations, Deegan talks about all that happened and the mindset that he entered 'championship day' with. Credit: Lewis Phillips Related: Haiden Deegan 2024 Pro Motocross Budds Creek MX Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter SeanOgden 8/18/2024 9:30am Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter Related 0 comments Sort: Newest FirstOldest FirstPopular To post, please join, log in or connect to Vital using your Facebook profile Login with Facebook.