Haiden Deegan Talks 2024 Budds Creek | Vital MX Interview

Haiden Deegan is the 2024 250MX champion, following round 10 of the 2024 AMA Pro Motocross series! Here, in the wake of his celebrations, Deegan talks about all that happened and the mindset that he entered 'championship day' with.

Credit: Lewis Phillips
Related:
Haiden Deegan
2024 Pro Motocross
Budds Creek MX
0 comments