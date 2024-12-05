Haiden Deegan on Salt Lake City | Vital MX Interview Haiden Deegan on Salt Lake City | Vital MX Interview Vital MX Play Again PostRace Haiden Deegan secured the win in the 250SX East/West Showdown in Salt Lake City! Here, he reflects on narrowly missing the championship and recovering from a pre-season injury. There is also a glance at his outlook heading into 2024 Pro Motocross. Credit: Lewis Phillips Related: Haiden Deegan 2024 Monster Energy Supercross Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter SeanOgden 5/12/2024 11:59am Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter Related 0 comments Sort: Newest FirstOldest FirstPopular To post, please join, log in or connect to Vital using your Facebook profile Login with Facebook.