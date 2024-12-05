Haiden Deegan on Salt Lake City | Vital MX Interview

Haiden Deegan secured the win in the 250SX East/West Showdown in Salt Lake City! Here, he reflects on narrowly missing the championship and recovering from a pre-season injury. There is also a glance at his outlook heading into 2024 Pro Motocross.

