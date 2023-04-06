Haiden Deegan on Hangtown | Vital MX Interview

PostRace

Haiden Deegan continues to amaze onlookers around the world. Already at the second round of 2023 Pro Motocross, Hangtown, he clinched his first moto win and second podium finish in succession. Deegan discusses that in this Vital MX interview from Sacramento.

 

Credit: Lewis Phillips
Related:
Haiden Deegan
2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Hangtown
0 comments