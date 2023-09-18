Haiden Deegan on Chicago | Vital MX Interview Haiden Deegan on Chicago | Vital MX Interview Vital MX Play Again Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Haiden Deegan talks to us about the highs and lows he’s faced in his rookie pro season, the three-way battle between him, Jo Shimoda, and Hunter Lawrence going into LA, and his thoughts on SuperMotocross so far. Credit: Michael Lindsay Related: Haiden Deegan SuperMotocross World Championship Chicagoland SuperMotocross Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter SeanOgden 9/18/2023 12:46pm Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter Related 0 comments Sort: Newest FirstOldest FirstPopular To post, please join, log in or connect to Vital using your Facebook profile Login with Facebook.