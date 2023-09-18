Haiden Deegan on Chicago | Vital MX Interview

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Haiden Deegan talks to us about the highs and lows he’s faced in his rookie pro season, the three-way battle between him, Jo Shimoda, and Hunter Lawrence going into LA, and his thoughts on SuperMotocross so far.

Credit: Michael Lindsay
