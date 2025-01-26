Haiden Deegan on Anaheim 2 | Vital MX Interview

PostRace

Haiden Deegan of Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing romped to the top of the podium at round three of 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross – Anaheim 2 – and underlined his intent to claim the 250SX West crown. The brilliant ride unsurfaced some of the typical Deegan flair, some of which is present in this interview that was done by Jamie Guida of Vital MX.

Scroll down for the transcribed written version of this interview.

Jamie Guida – Vital MX: Regarding this rivalry between you and Julien Beaumer, you two say you’re having fun, and it builds motivation. Does that type of thing ever frustrate you? Has anything you’ve heard said bothered you?

Haiden Deegan: It doesn’t frustrate me. It motivates me. I think he was getting over his head slightly, and I was thinking, “Just wait. Wait until I get my bike right.” This week, I told Christian (Craig), “I wanna win, and I wanna win big.” I got that chance when I got in the lead during the main event, and I was like, “I’m opening this thing up.” I held it to a pretty big gap the whole race. Then, when you have a couple of laps left, you can kind of ride it home.

Vital MX: You mentioned a lot of work being done this last week. Can you give us details on what that work was? Was it bike set-up or things to help with the arm pump you mentioned last week?

Haiden: I told the team to bring a bunch of set-ups. I’m not good with the little things. If they just change a little click, I can’t tell that, so I said, “Bring completely different set-ups. Bring different shocks and everything. We went to Fox Raceway, where it was absolutely hammered, and the track was gnarly. We got there at 9 a.m. and stayed until 4 p.m. That’s how bad I wanted to win and was going to do what it takes to find a good set-up. We found one, and we have a solid bike now.