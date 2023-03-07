Haiden Deegan on 2023 RedBud | Vital MX Interview

PostRace

Haiden Deegan of the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team is a 250MX winner! The win was coming and so this is not a massive surprise, but watch as Deegan discusses a day that will go down in history

Credit: Michael Lindsay
