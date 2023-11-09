Haiden Deegan on 2023 Charlotte | Vital MX Interview Haiden Deegan on 2023 Charlotte | Vital MX Interview Vital MX Play Again PostRace Haiden Deegan experienced many highs and lows at the inaugural SuperMotocross race in Charlotte, North Carolina. #238 went from the ground to a moto victory in the space of a couple of hours! Here, he talks about that. Credit: Michael Lindsay Related: Haiden Deegan SuperMotocross World Championship Charlotte Motor Speedway Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter LewisPhillips 9/11/2023 10:38am Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter Related 0 comments Sort: Newest FirstOldest FirstPopular To post, please join, log in or connect to Vital using your Facebook profile Login with Facebook.