Golf VS Fishing, Bike Updates, and Josh Hansen Being a Bully | Malcolm Stewart '23 Pre-Season

Check out our fun chat with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna's Malcolm Stewart ahead of the 2023 season. Golf vs fishing, what updates they've made to the bike, Josh Hansen as Husky's test rider, expectations and more.